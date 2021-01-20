Namib Desert, Namibia by Nadia de Lange

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Sustenance: a series taken from a helicopter flying over the Namib Desert. Desert: “a waterless, desolate area of land with little or no vegetation, typically one covered with sand.” And yet, there is life in the desert. More than most people realise. In the Namib this is thanks to the wonderful miracle of fog – the clouds that roll in from the Atlantic Ocean bring with them moisture that sustain the fauna and flora living in this beautiful, harsh landscape.