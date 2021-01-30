User Icon
Desert Land Assignment

Namib Desert, Namibia, Africa by Reinhard Tiburzy

A sunrise and the short time after in the dunes of the Namib Desert in Namibia, Africa, is a fascinating experience. As here near Sossusvlei, you start from a protected camp as soon as their gates open. In the dark you drive a few dozen miles until you get to this area. To reach an elevated vantage point, it is best to climb up a dune. With the sun still low, light and shadow change the landscape every minute. The temperatures you are exposed to change just as quickly. Where it was frosty cold just a moment ago, you soon find yourself in radiant heat. When you look at your pictures at the end of the day, you realize that it was worth the effort.

