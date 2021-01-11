All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My husband and I decided to turn a senior photo shoot I was hired to do into a romantic weekend away from the kids. We drove three hours away to Eastern Washington, which is vastly different than Western Washington where we live. We live where there’s rain for 8 months and mostly Evergreen trees. Eastern Washington is mostly desert and plain and farmland, hot and dry in the summer and cold and snowy in the winter. The terrain was just so different and beautiful to me, I look forward to going back.

It was sunny with some clouds and the clouds made cool shadows on the rolling hills right by where we were staying in a little cabin nestled in between apple orchards in Naches, Washington.