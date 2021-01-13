All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I traveled to Oman for 40 days in August and September 2019. Although I mainly a street photographer, I was amazed by the vast desert of the country. We can drive for hours and hours and all we see is a beautiful desert landscape. Desert inland, and desert going straight to the coast. And, I couldn't resist taking some photos of it. This one was edited and cropped to look like an abstract landscape. Almost like a painting. This was the outcome.