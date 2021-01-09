All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

June 3, 2020, 6:40 AM. -- Overlook facing Northwest from Murphy Hogback on the White Rim Trail in Canyonlands National Park. The previous day we had travel some 42 miles on the White Rim Trail, a famous 4x4 train in the Canyonlands to our campsite at Murphy C campground on the western edge of the Murphy Hogback. The next morning I got up early to catch the early light of the sunrise. I hiked a few hundred yards from our campsite in the predawn light to this location.

In the mid center of the image the Green River meanders through the canyon around Turks Head. The sun's rays are just starting to illuminate Candlestick Tower. The White Rim Trail snakes along in the foreground. We would have traveled on the trail seen in the photo later in the day but due to the fact that the Green River was at flood stage with the spring runoff, the trail was underwater at one point. This forced us to back track exiting the area the way we came in the previous day which was a great disappointment.