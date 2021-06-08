Muriwai Beach near Auckland, New Zealand

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

I live on the East Coast of New Zealand so I take a lot of sunrise images. Over the Easter break this year I spent a few days in Auckland, which is built on a narrow isthmus which allows easy access to both the east and west coasts. My goal was to spend time with my camera enjoying sunsets over the very rugged and dramatic west coast beaches. This image was taken on Muriwai Beach after the sun had set. The beach is accessed from quite high cliffs so the views are often very spectacular. I wasn't disappointed that evening as this was one of many images I captured in the three hours I was there.

