Muley Point, San Juan County, Utah, USA by Michael Thomas

Picture Story

When I first became interested in landscape photography, I acquired Laurent Martres’ Photographing the Southwest and set about dreaming and scheming of places I hoped to some day visit and photograph. By my third trip, I had photographed all of the major national parks in the Grand Circle and wanted to visit some of the lesser known or out of the way spots with photographic potential. Muley Point was one of them. Located near the ancient ruins of Mule Canyon on Cedar Mesa and Natural Bridges National Monument, it offers breathtaking and expansive views of the goosenecks of San Juan River several thousand feet below. From here the geologic history of the region is apparent in the various layers of rock the river has cut through. And from here, one can see in the distance the Valley of the Gods, Monument Valley and Navajo Mountain.

Muley Point has lots of interesting rock ledges that make for compelling foregrounds, but for this image I wanted to emphasize the scale of the canyon of the San Juan River and the distance rock formations of Monument Valley visible from here. I photographed the scene shortly after sunset. To preserve the details of the canyon walls, I increased exposure compensation one stop. In Lightroom I then used a gradient filter to bring the sky brightness back into balance as I had seen it.

Camping is permitted at Muley Point but there are no facilities, so come prepared. Because Muley Point is part of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, drones are unfortunately not allowed.

