Mt Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

I was excited about a weekend photoshoot at National Park in the centre of New Zealand's North Island and was looking to get images of the mountains and the many rivers that cross the terrain.

The weather was closing in on Friday night as I arrived, and although we had a brief spell of dry weather early morning, the mountains were covered in cloud.

During the day we photographed a number of waterfalls but the three mountains in National Park remained hidden behind the clouds. Then suddenly about an hour before sunset, the skies cleared and there the mountains stood in all their glory. We rushed out with our cameras, lenses and tripods and spent a couple of wonderful hours soaking up the beauty and trying to capture it in various images.

This image was taken after sunset as the light was fading. I'd never seen pink light on a snow covered mountain before so was thrilled to watch this and capture this image before the light disappeared. A wonderful end to a day spent hoping the clouds would clear.

