Mt Baker Ski Area, Glacier, WA, USA by Bryce Hill

Picture Story

While preparing to teach an Avalanche Class at Mt Baker Ski area, I was fortunate enough to catch some stunning alpenglow before sunrise. I stopped everything I was doing and grabbed my camera and tripod out of the my camper and hurried uphill to get away from the parking lot. With some new snow snow on the ground I wanted to make sure that I also got the soft, fluffy, and pillow like features in my composition. The shot is taken looking north from the ski resort at Mt Larrabee and American Border Peak, which both lie almost right on the border between the US and British Columbia.

