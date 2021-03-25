Mountain Tree, Snowdonia, Wales by Daniel Ging

Picture Story

The original plan for the day was to explore the base of Mount Snowdon, but I clearly arrived too late, and it was impossible to get parked anywhere. So, I started to explore other nearby areas, which proved to be a great opportunity to explore the many hidden, quiet parts of Snowdonia.

I looked for little areas to stop where things caught my attention, such as tracks, streams and mountain colour.

This one area looked great for a walk, with a stream running along the bottom of the peaks.

After most of the morning exploring, I eventually came across this isolated tree on the mountainside, growing through the slate. I always find it amazing when trees grow in unusual places.

This one really stood out to me as it felt like it had been placed there perfectly, just waiting to be photographed.

It was a wet day, and as I was thinking how best to compose, a small break in the rain made me react quickly. I got out the tripod and lined up this shot with the tree aligned nicely against the background rock.

I was really happy with the conditions that made this image work for me. The overcast skies gave the scene a nice even light, and the rain really brought out the vibrant colours in both the moss and the green leaves on the tree.

I also like the way the weather has made the background look a little hazy, in contrast to the vibrant colours in the foreground.

