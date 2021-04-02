Mount Rundle, Banff NP, Alberta, Canada by Mathieu Rossi













Follow us Follow us

Picture Story

This shot was taken mid October 2019 in the morning, during the blue hour, in Banff National Park, Alberta Canada. Pictured is Mount Rundle, an iconic mountain near the town of Banff.

The conditions were great: it snowed some days before which added extra magic to this beautiful landscape, the air was crisp and no one was around yet.

For that shot, I was interested in capturing the steam fog over the water of the lake which , I believe, reinforces the cold atmosphere of this new day.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now