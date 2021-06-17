Mount Rainier Sunset, Washington, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

I have always look forward to the opening of Chinook Pass, which is the closest way for me, to get to Mount Rainier from the Yakima Washington side. As soon as they gave word that the pass was open, we headed up for sunset. In the past, the mountain has not always been kind. I have either encountered pure blue skies, or the mountain is completely hidden from view. I was hopeful that this trip would be different. Sure enough, she blessed us with the prettiest sunset I have ever seen here, and I felt as if the mountain was giving me a gift after a long hard year. It was a sign of better things to come.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now