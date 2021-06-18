Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Mount Rainier National Park is less than 3 hours away from my home and is one of the most spectacular locations in the beautiful northwest. This volcano is a temple that attracts me every year to explore what it has to offer again and again.

This trip was no different as I tried a new way or angle to see this glorious mountain. I hiked a trail called Pinnacle Peak Trail, just south of Mount Rainier. This trail puts you in the saddle between two peaks of the Tatoosh Mountain range. This trail is only 2.5 miles / 4 kilometers in distance and the payoff is breathtaking. I arrived more than an hour before sunset, giving me plenty of time to settle in for a good composition. I was greeted with such a surprise when the rocks before me lit up from an alpenglow in the fading sunlight. I certainly feel blessed to capture such a wonderful moment in time being there for my first visit.

