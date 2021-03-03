Mount Rainier National Park, USA by Mike Reid

Picture Story

It was one of the Neowise Comet nights to be out and I figured there would be quite the crowd at the Fremont Lookout in Mount Rainier National Park. So I headed up Second Burroughs instead and caught the sunset layers view towards Mount Baker more than 100 miles away. I had rented the Canon 100-400mm ii and found it to be the ideal tool for resolving this shot at this distance. I was using the Kipon adapter on my GFX50s.

