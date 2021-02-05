Mount Rainier, Chinook Pass, Washington, USA by Lynn Hopwood

Picture Story

On November 9, 2020 I made the decision to go up to Chinook Pass in Washington state which is 2 hours from my home in southeastern Washington in hopes of getting a winter sunrise photo of Mount Rainier. I had been there a couple of days before and the mountain was completely covered with clouds. On Chinook Pass there is a great view of Mount Rainier and there are 2 small tarns or lakes where if the water is still you can get a reflection of this majestic mountain. I knew the highway department would be closing Chinook Pass down for the winter in a couple of days because of the heavy winter snowfall and avalanche danger. The pass elevation is at 5430 feet and it is part of the Cascade Range in Washington state. It also is the east entrance to Mount Rainier National Park and is part of the Chinook Scenic Byway.

I left my home in Prosser, Washington around 6:00 am and got up to Chinook Pass at 8:00 am in time for sunrise. I put on my microspikes and grabbed my tripod and camera and found a spot along the highway to photograph Mount Rainier and the bigger tarn named Lake Tipsoo. The clouds and fog were obscuring part of the mountain so I left that spot after sunrise and hiked into the smaller of the tarns to see if I could get a great winter shot with a reflection of Mount Rainier. There was quite a bit of snow and ice but I just followed the pathway down to the tarn. I was pleasantly surprised to see an opening on the water where I could get a partial reflection of Mount Rainier. This was one of the photos I took that morning,

