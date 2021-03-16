Mount Cook from Lake Tekapo, New Zealand by George Dyne

Picture Story

Taken whilst on a 3 week holiday in New Zealand heading from Queenstown to Christchurch. This was the last leg of the journey and I had hoped to see Mount Cook from a helicopter that morning, but the cloud base was too low for flying. As we headed north the clouds started lifting till we reached Lake Tekapo and were presented with beautiful skies and amazing light of late afternoon. The sun was behind the mountain which gave a softer reflection in the lake and added contrast.

