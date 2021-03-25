Mount Adams, Gifford Pinchot NF, Washington, USA by Daniel Gomez

Picture Story

I love finding a good mixture of seasons to photograph which is sometimes very difficult to come across and isn't always aesthetically pleasing if dirty snow is involved. On a very frosty morning I arrived in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest to find a fresh snow on Mt. Adams with a dashing of vibrant fall bark. What looks like a cloud on the top right of the mountain is actually snow that was blowing as the morning sun lit it pink.

