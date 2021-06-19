Moss Area, Viken County, Norway

TAKE PART • WIN $100
The midnight sunset.
The sun was disappearing behind the hills, spreading its powerful rays over the beautiful landscape of Moss bay at south-east Norway. It was summer and not far from midnight. At this time of the year the sun sets for approximately 3 hours. Instead of night there is a continuous blue hour. It was a pleasure being at that place and capturing the very last light over the hill.
I used a 3-stop hard GND and a 1-stop soft GND reversibly, creating a customed reverse GND to balance the exposure. The reduced luminocity of the sky shifts the attention on the water. When I look into the picture, I always travel back to the tranquility I felt on that spot. The light decreasing and the fresh summer breeze creating the ripples on the water.
