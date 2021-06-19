    Search
    Moss Area, Viken County, Norway
    By Georgios Kalantzopoulos

    Picture Story

    The midnight sunset.
    The sun was disappearing behind the hills, spreading its powerful rays over the beautiful landscape of Moss bay at south-east Norway. It was summer and not far from midnight. At this time of the year the sun sets for approximately 3 hours. Instead of night there is a continuous blue hour. It was a pleasure being at that place and capturing the very last light over the hill.
    I used a 3-stop hard GND and a 1-stop soft GND reversibly, creating a customed reverse GND to balance the exposure. The reduced luminocity of the sky shifts the attention on the water. When I look into the picture, I always travel back to the tranquility I felt on that spot. The light decreasing and the fresh summer breeze creating the ripples on the water.

