Moraine Lake, Alberta, Canada by Marc Haegeman

You all know these kind of days: out of bed at an ungodly hour to avoid the crowds, rushing up the hill, trying to find a spot in the dark, waiting in freezing cold (no matter it's summer, it was cold this morning in the Canadian Rockies), anxiously anticipating that crucial moment - will the sunrise be worth seeing or just a waste of time and sleep? That morning at Moraine Lake, it looked anything but promising - foggy, rainy - yeah, it looked like time to pack up and go for a warm breakfast. But then, suddenly, a little miracle happened. The sun broke through the clouds for a few instances and a rainbow formed over the mountains. Just the blink of an eye, but enough to get a few shots, front and back. Then the rains really began, and it didn't stop until the next day.

