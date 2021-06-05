Moonrise in Negev Desert, Israel

Picture Story

Desert in the summer midday is rather boring and lifeless: ruthless sun burned out all colors, no cloud in sight. But, when the sun goes down it starts to come to life gradually. And when the full moon rises above the horizon the best part of the show begins. Here is the real benefit of the summer time: the day is long and the distant hills are still bathed in the sunset red when the moon is already there. In addition, the sky is still bright and colorful, hence little dynamic contrast allows to capture the scene in single shot. The only technical issue is the UWA lens distortion making the distant hills too small and turning de-centered moon into oval. Here the 14-30 zoom becomes handy: I took another shot at 30 mm with the moon in the center and blended it in post.

