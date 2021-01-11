All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Just one of those days... We left Page Arizona early with beautiful sunshine not a cloud in the sky. As we were driving I told my partner "looks like we are not going to get any clouds today. Again!!!" This was not our first time in Monument Valley. Coming from Montreal Quebec Canada. It's not as if we can jump in the car and drive there when we want to. Oh boy was I ever wrong!

This capture was done right after a torrential rain. The sun started to come out and everything just fell into place.