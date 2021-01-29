Monument Valley, Arizona, USA by Elena Suvorova

Picture Story

I live in Ukraine and have always dreamed of visiting the United States. Finally, in 2005, I first time came to Las Vegas with my friends, and we visited almost all the most beautiful places in the South West of the United States, including the Monument Valley. This place made one of the strongest impressions on me then. I wanted to come here again and again, but then I was not engaged in photography, I just could not stop admiring these views. Then I was here in 2007 and in 2009, in 2011, and finally, in 2013, I bought a Canon 6D camera, and I found out that there is another mysterious place of the Navajo Indians in Monument Valley, which is called Hunts Mesa and they can take me there with an overnight stay. I took this tour and at sunrise I managed to make this panorama. I was terribly worried, these were my first shots with a DSLR.

