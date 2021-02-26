Montreal, Quebec, Canada by Sarah Landry

Picture Story

We didn't have a lot of snow in the city at this point, and everyone was waiting for that great snowstorm of the year... There it was finally, in early February!

I don't know if it was because of the pandemic, but I never saw that many people practicing all sorts of winter sports that day. Even snowboarders on Mount Royal (which, if you've been to Montreal, you’d know, is more like a hill than a mountain)… But that didn’t stop them. There were lots of grown-ups doing snowman everywhere, like if it was the first time they'd seen snow... I couldn't pass up this opportunity to get this on camera!

I think I started to appreciate the winter season about the same time that I got into photography. This is what pushes me to get outside when it’s -20 degrees Celcius and snowing, even if it's only to get this one image that I would be proud of.

That day, I wanted to practice taking pictures when it's snowing and to experiment a little so I went out, snowshoes on, camera in the backpack. I ended up with these photographs where it looks like I'm in the middle of a field when in reality, I'm right next to the city center and would get a view of the skyline from that same spot on a normal day! No traffic sounds, only the wind. Everything else seemed to be absorbed by the snow.

This is why I love taking pictures when the weather is "bad". It can transform a place into something completely new and can make you see it in a different way to rediscover it again and again.

