Mont Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, Canada by Denis Hunter

Picture Story

This photo was taken at Mont Saint-Hilaire, near Montreal, Quebec. This small mountain was formed about 130 million years ago. It is estimated that about 10% of the world’s mineral specimens are present there. The surrounding area is a biosphere reserve, as one of the last remnants of the primary forests of the St. Lawrence Valley.

It is by pure chance that a small leaf fell into the water just as I took my photo. The concentric rings thus created could not have been better placed. I think they add a bit of mystery to this frozen landscape. During winter, this rivulet deforms and reshapes differently depending on the temperature.

I also like this photo in black and white. I used a 24mm prime lens. Used closer to the ground, this focal length often energizes the scene. But here I preferred to minimize the distortion. An ND 0.6 filter covers the upper half of the sky.