Monkton Wood, Princes Risborough, England by Andy Hough

Picture Story

Taken on New Years Day 2021 in Monkton Wood, Buckinghamshire, UK. It was a bitterly cold morning and a hoar frost was covering the woodland fauna. I stumbled across a small clearing that was lined with small firs, this image was taken overlooking the edge of the clearing as the frost picked out the wonderful swirls in the firs. Combined with the backdrop of the wood and a softness from the morning mist it was a magical moment to behold.

