Mira Estuary, Milfontes, Alentejo, Portugal

The river Mira source is in the Serra do Caldeirão, in the mountains of the Algarve in southern Portugal. It then flows until it reaches its mouth, in the village of Vila Nova de Milfontes, in the Alentejo coast. This photo was made in November 2020, and it shows the river’s estuary at sunset time. This area is characterized by coastal sand dunes, cliffs, and sandy beaches. The meeting of the river and ocean waters constantly shifts the sand bars.

Looking south we can see the Furnas beach, named after the caves, that exist in the cliffs, and which are a result of the oceanic erosion. This area is quite popular in the summer, but in this occasion, there was no one else around. I parked the car near the small lighthouse, and strolled along the coastal cliffs, waiting for the sunset. Fortunately, the afternoon clouds were clearing away, and the place was illuminated by the golden light of sunset.

I chose a framing that included some of the vegetation and beach in the foreground, the estuary in the middle ground, and finally the receding rocky coastline to the south. I also wanted to have some diagonal lines in the image, and these were provided by several elements, like the clouds. Finally, some triangular shapes were also present, adding a more dynamic character to the photo. I simply mounted my camera with wide angle lens on the tripod and enjoyed the experience of being in this beautiful place at the end of the day.

