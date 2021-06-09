Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The tower in this photo (nicknamed Witch's Hat Tower), was built in 1913 in Tower Hill Park as a water tower. It was built on one of the highest natural points in Minneapolis, so as to increase the water pressure in the area and thereby enhance firefighting efforts at the time. Because of the towers location, even today it it can be seen towering over the surrounding area. The tower is rumored to be the inspiration for Bob Dylan's song "All Along the Watchtower," as the tower was clearly visible from Dylan's home at the time.

I thought the tower would be a great silhouette for a sunset, so I went in search of a spot to take a photo. My goal was to create a mood with the clouds and the setting sun that fit with the image and name of the tower. Once I found the spot where this photo was taken, I have returned to it often attempting to catch just the right mood. I think the clouds and light in this photo create the mysterious mood I was looking for.

