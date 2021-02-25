Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA by Drema Swader

Picture Story

An iconic art museum on the shores of Lake Michigan, this building is photographed daily, usually in bright sunlight and on a warm summer day. But I felt the museum lights coming on in the twilight as a winter storm approached was much more beautiful than a typical sunny day photo. The waves from the storm caused the ice at the edge of the lake to move about and to break up. The cracks in the ice leading the eye to the museum and its reflection in the icy water made for a very different image. My feet were cold as I stood there behind my tripod trying to get this shot, but it was worthwhile in capturing the museum on an icy Saturday evening.

Like many places open to the public, the Milwaukee Art Museum has had limited visits during this time of Covid-19. But it is opening again soon, and one will be able to visit again. Don't miss this Quadracci Pavilion created by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, his first project in the United States.

Just do not try to cross the ice trying to get there!

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now