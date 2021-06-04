Mike Roess State Park, Keystone Heights, Florida, USA

Picture Story

I was camping at Mike Roess State Park in north central Florida and a harvest moon was expected to rise over the swamp and trees in front of my campground. The sun began to set and the color of the sky increased with every passing second. It's important to note that in this part of the world sunsets only last about 5 minutes or less. I started taking in the beauty of the scene and managed to take a few good shots of the colors before me. I was blown away by the quality of the light and then came that moon rise. A moon like I have never seen before. I had to take a few seconds to catch my breath and take in the splendor of that evening.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now