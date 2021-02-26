Midnight Wonder, Calgary, Ab, Canada by Dannielle Somerville

Picture Story

Sometimes the most intriguing pictures come from doing something you do in your everyday life. This picture was taken just because I let my dog out in our backyard. We just had an interesting snowfall. It was really wet and coming down like rain pelting on the windows. Afterward, it was completely calm. Silent and a warmer winter night, which is not common in Alberta.

I had looked out upon the trees across the street from my house to see the beautiful snow when I saw this tree in all its glory in the late night. It stood out covered in pure white while the other trees barely had snow. I immediately went and grabbed my camera to capture this pure and perfect moment of peace. I'm sure glad I did, because there is something in it that stands out in a time when I needed the simple purity of a calm winters night.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now