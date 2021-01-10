All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was late for a workshop. My group shot the sunrise over the sand dunes in Death Valley. I was so late that my group was already gone and the sun already high in the sky. So I decided to look for small details in the sand and the dried mud. My eye was pretty quickly attracted by these sand ripples in a small dune. A couple of days before, Death Valley was swept by a violent wind that erased any human footprints. This dune was still pristine, so I took my chance.

I like simplicity. The way the sand was arranged by the wind gave me a feeling of serenity. It looked almost like a pleaded dress lay down on the ground.