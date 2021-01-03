All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The night before this shot the winds were blowing sand all over the place. The tents across the street from Stove Pip where all blown away and in the morning people where sleeping on the floor of the reception room. We has to wait for the winds to dye down before we headed out to the Mesquite Sand Duns in Death Valley. Some sand was blown into my room from under the door. This shot was at 4:30 pm and we had the dunes to ourself and we hiked for over an hour to get to a clean area without any foot prints. The light was soft and the sun was going down faster than I wanted it to. I was exhausted by the time we got back to our cars.