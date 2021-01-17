All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image was taken just at sunrise in Mesquite Dunes in Death Valley National Park. Quite windy which made for some challenges but which also erased all footprints from the previous day. This was my first experience taking images in windy, sand-flying conditions. Getting the tripod to stand upright along with yours truly was an adventure but I was fascinated by this line of dune leading to the interesting dune at the end. I feel that this image has a story on how dunes are formed but I still find it magic that they are formed in such a beautiful manner. Lots of sand in my backpack after this photo shoot!