Mesquite Dunes, Death Valley, California, USA by Phillip Rubaloff

Picture Story

The light on the sand dunes here in Death Valley is most striking in early morning or late afternoon when the shadows are the most pronounced. In this photo I chose to concentrate on the horizontal angle of the dunes in the early morning with the light hitting just the tops leaving andthe rest in shadow. The patterns in the sand will change depending on the wind. Shooting in a strong here can pit your lenses as well as disable you cameras workings. December has been my usual time of photographing this area although after a wet winter the spring time can offer great opportunities with the wild flower blooms.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now