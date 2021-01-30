Merzouga, Morocco by JP Spicer-Escalante

Picture Story

This image was captured early in the morning in the dunes at Merzouga, Morocco, about 15km/9 miles from the Algerian border on the western edge of the Sahara Desert. I ventured there on an extended tour through southern Morocco, hoping to capture the dunes at different times of the day to see how the prevailing sunlight illuminated the sands. Although I first sought to capture the sunrise that morning, I suddenly noted, as I checked the images I'd already taken, the slowly setting moon behind me. This alternative option was much more appealing, especially with the fortuitous appearance of the camels venturing into the dunes.

The high pressure found in the desert allowed for crystal-clear skies and good, manageable light conditions at such an early hour. Although the temperatures were fairly warm already in April, when this capture was made, one must be aware that the northern-hemisphere summer temperatures are fairly inhospitable in this area of Morocco. Nonetheless, it is worth considering travel to this locale in any season due to its aesthetic appeal.

