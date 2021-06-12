Meols Boats, Wirral, Merseyside, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This location is one of the nearest places to shoot landscapes from my house. I can walk there in less than 20 minutes. There is a few tricky/dangerous areas at low tide, but a bit of patience can help finding a path. During coronavirus pandemic it was one of the best places to visit (even though this photo was taken before that) as it ticks all the boxes for keeping sane mind – close, open skies, by the sea.

I’ve been here many times and it never looks the same. Changing channels (due to tides), different sunset and sunrise colours, even boats shift around, whilst still anchored. Definitely one of the best places to watch the weather and tides change.

