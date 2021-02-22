Mendenhall Glacier Iceberg, Alaska, USA by Gary Weyandt

Picture Story

Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center in Juneau, Alaska, offers wonderful views of the Mendenhall Glacier. Below the glacier is Mendenhall Lake. As icebergs calve from the glacier, the larger pieces become icebergs on the lake. While venturing along the shoreline from the visitor center to the glacier, the sun illuminated this glacial iceberg with a mesmerizing blue glow. The Tongass National Forest website states it takes 200 to 250 years for the ice to travel down the glacier to the lake. After all that time, it was my lucky day to capture the sunlight through this melting monument of the glacier. Although it was early June, it's always Winter for icebergs.

