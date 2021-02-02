Memanbetsu, Hokkaido, Japan by Fred Cook

Picture Story

This photo was taken in 2020 just before the pandemic put us all in lockdown.It is a tourist attraction along National Route 39 in Memanbetsu, Ozora, and it has became popular beauty spot because the scenery was used for famous Japanese movie "Dreams" filmed by Mr. Akira Kurosawa. These seven trees are known as the Kurosawa trees and are just to the side of the road, so access could not be easier. We were lucky as there had just been a snowfall which made the trees stand out against a dull sky.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now