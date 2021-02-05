Mecklenbruch, Silberborn, Lower Saxony, Germany by Dirk Pfuhl

Picture Story

Snow and ice became seldom in the northern parts of Germany. And if winter conditions take place you have to hurry up shooting, cause usually it will not last for more than a few days. When snow came down at the end of the first week in January, I took my family for a trip to a peat bog called „Mecklenbruch“ in the Solling Mountains, about 30 miles northern of our hometown. Due to its altitude fresh snow laid there half a meter high, enchanting trees, bushes and the whole landscape. We decided to walk offside tracks and managed our way through deep snow, heading along a deer pass into the pristine frozen bog. Our steps and breath were the only noise breaking the silence of a windless winter afternoon.

The picture was taken just along our way through the deserted bog where it seems we have been this days only people. For me it perfectly reflects the mood of this silent and peaceful winter day.

