Mastbos, Breda, The Netherlands by Fabrizio Micciche

What an incredible experience! I have been wondering in the forest for years and for as long as I can remember I have been dreaming for a shot like this. A winter scene with a deer in the middle of the frame looking at me. It was the second day of snow in The Netherlands and took my chances to capture some shot while snowing early morning. I wondered across the white forest paths while snowing with a strong wind blowing against me. I decided to go deeper into the woods hoping some wind shielding offered by the tall trees. This is I met her, walking slowly through the woods. I silently position my camera already mounted on my tripod. A quick focus and click! The shot of years of walking, planning and scouting just happened. After confirming the quality of the shot on my camera, I was so happy that I started to jump around like a little child. I couldn't wish for a better winter shot!

