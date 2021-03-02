Masai Mara, Kenya by Michael Anderson

Picture Story

We were in Kenya for a couple of weeks in the Masai Mara to celebrate our 25th anniversary. We left our camp in the early morning light. Just as we were looking for subjects, I spotted a vulture that was also doing some scouting. I could not resist the silhouette of the bird, tree, and savannah in the golden morning light. I hoped the vulture got what he was looking for. I did that morning. It was a good start for a wonderful day.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now