Marken, Netherlands by Avishek Patra

A couple of months ago in the summer of 2020, I managed to venture out in the hunt of the NEOWISE comet. I had chosen a location that was pretty magical. A forlorn lighthouse, in the middle of nowhere, standing in the middle of the sea and lighting up it's surrounding. Even the stars seem to be specks of dust that are lit up by the light reflected from the lighthouse. And while I waited for the NEOWISE to appear over over on the north side, I could not resist capturing the Milky Way tail in the southern direction. A night with a Milky Way image and a NEOWISE image is definitely a good night.

