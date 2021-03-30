Maria Gern, Bavaria, Germany by Avishek Patra













Bavaria is dotted with cute little churches in stunning surroundings, and the church of Maria Gern is definitely one of those topping that list. The sad part is that we could not see the beauty of Maria Gern with raw eyes because we got lost on the way to the church and reached there when it was pitch black. But then sometimes you only miss the sunset so that you can see the stars. I was able to capture the breathtaking surroundings in the image with a bunch of high exposure images and also was successful in capturing the trails of a couple of cars that passes by. The church of Maria Germ definitely tops my list for one of the places I have to revisit in Bavaria.

