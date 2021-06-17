Maligne lake, Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This was taken at Maligne lake in Alberta, Canada, on a September evening...I walked a long way to this part of the lake to get an image that appealed to me; there was a crowd at the immediate entrance to the lake so this walk of about a half mile got me into an area that was quieter and I could compose and maybe find something I really liked as the sun set...during the time I was shooting, a young moose was running amok near the other end of the lake keeping people busy avoiding him...then a large family arrived where I was and started a long conversation right after I found this composition..as we talked, I kept triggering my 2 second timer until sunset ended: nothing could stop me.

