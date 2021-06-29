Landscape photography is all about making decisions. Where do I need to be for the best chance catching great sunset light? Should I stay where I am, or drive 600 miles to chase a gap in the clouds? Will this composition work best, or should I be hunting for another? Whenever a decision tree forks, you need to make a choice: go left or go right. If you choose poorly, you end up empty-handed. If you choose wisely, photography glory awaits. Indecision, thy name is landscape photography.
And don’t think that when you make a decision, that it’s the end of your internal angst. If you get lucky and everything turns up aces, then great for you. If things work out even a little less than expected, that tickle in the back of your head – that stirring of second-guessing – inevitably blossoms into full-blown regret, self-loathing and anguished cries to the heavens. If I had a dollar for every time I have uttered the phrase ‘I should have gone the other way’, I wouldn’t be writing this article (instead, I would be comfortably retired, languishing in a luxurious mansion on my own private island).
The most vexing of landscape photography decisions are based on ...
Upon payment completion a yellow banner will display (Thank you. Your purchase has been approved – Please click here to proceed). That link will transfer you to a page where you will access the entire article. You will also receive an email with a link to access the article page. Make sure you use the same browser to access the page on our website.