Majes, Peru

In August 2018, we travelled to Peru and Bolivia as members of an organized trip. On the day I saw this never-ending road leading to the impressive mountains touched by fog and covered by snow, I asked the bus driver to stop. He told me “Sir, you are not on a photo tour, I can’t start doing that.” I needed a 200 mm (35 mm eq) to compose the image. So while the bus was rolling, I increased my ISO to 400 in order to obtain a speed of 1/2000 sec. Luckily the bus windshield was clean! I took a chance and snapped the shot. Returning home, I converted the photo to black and white In post-processing. The treatment adds emphasis on the main road leading to the mountains, and there were no interesting elements in the vacant fields.

