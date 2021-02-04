Maen, Italy by Stefania Grasso

Picture Story

This landscape deals with Maen Lake placed in Valtournenche, Valle d’Aosta Italy. I captured this scene from above, from Barmasse hamlet last year. The village of Maen belongs to the municipality of Valtournenche. This lake is an artificial dam lake due to human activity. Around this lake it is possible to practice Nordic walking activities. It offers sweeping views for both landscapes and macro photography. In winter it is completely frozen and it is therefore advisable to capture it from above to capture romantic and harmonious details such as the branches of trees totally covered in snow as you can see from this photograph. For this reason I went with the help of a self-driving and trusted friend (Adele Mander) to the hamlet above, which owes its fame to a local sculptor, Giangiuseppe Barmasse; from this place you can catch a wide view of the lake of Maen in its immense brightness.

I was actually very satisfied with the light I found. A cloudy day with the sun appearing at times so I chose the Program mode with an underexposure at -0.7 ideal for a candid winter vision. Maen is not difficult to photograph, indeed. It is enough to stop in points that offer not only a wide panorama but also deep contemplation only in this way, thanks to one's sensitivity, one can grasp details that give great peace to the soul. I also recommend placing yourself on the right side of the lake to capture the background of the town of Valtournenche, a perfect view.

