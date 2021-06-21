Madison Sunset, Connecticut, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The original title of this scene is The Moments in Between. This was a Sunset taken at one of my favorite Summer locations in Madison Connecticut, Hammonasset Beach. The sandy part of the beach is always crowded with people but the Rocky areas are usually people free. The rocks are the most most interesting part of this location, left ages ago by the glaciers that once covered Connecticut.

The initial draw to this particular spot was the way the waves were breaking along this portion of the shoreline. It created a gentle S curve right into the Sun.

As I waited for the Sun and light to get to the right conditions I started to notice the figure eight shape of the rocks in the scene and positioned myself accordingly.

This is a composite of a 6 1/2 minute long exposure and shorter shutter speed. I wanted the water in the midground top be calmer than what it was but wanted the water in the foreground to retain that little bit of energy in the scene. If you have the ability to know the tides this area is best visited during mid-tide to give you a variety of compositions of rock formations to work with but not too many as the rocky portion of the beach during low tide can be overwhelming.

