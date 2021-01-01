Macro & Close up Assignment Winner • Alyce Bender

We wish to congratulate this month’s assignment winner with this beautiful image, well worth our $100 prize.
Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the magazine
Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the magazine
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Dew Drop, California, USA
I am sure that some of my neighbors looked out of their windows while having their morning cup of coffee and they may have been alarmed as in order to get the correct angle for this picture I was laying flat on my stomach on the sidewalk in the middle of my neighborhood.
Coastal California, especially around Monterey Bay (a few hours south of San Francisco), gets quite a bit of sea fog rolling in and dropping moisture on the surrounding hills, including the area I live in. This means that …
Read the full story in the magazine
Follow us
Alyce Bender, USA
High Definition Feature • Access it in issue 118
You can enjoy the winning picture and all finalists in High Definition inside Landscape Photography Magazine. Subscribe today and enjoy content by world class landscape photographers.