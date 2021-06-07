Mackerricker Sunset, California, USA













Picture Story

On a camping trip on the Northern California coast I was driving along Hwy 1, I saw the sun setting behind this nursery/farm. I used the least utilized tool in my camera bag- the U-turn- I went back and drove to this spot. In order to clear the fence in the foreground, I climbed onto the roof of my truck and took this hand-held shot. A rain storm had come through the area earlier in the day and provided these dramatic clouds.

